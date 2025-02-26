'90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Güven Says Men With High Body Counts Can't Be Tempted

Play video content TMZ.com

Sarper Güven says a guy having a huge body count is great for a relationship ... 'cause no woman on Earth can tempt him away from his partner Shekinah Garner.

We caught up with the "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" stars Tuesday ... and, we had to ask all about Sarper's claim that he's slept with 2,500 women -- and if Shekinah would recommend dating a dude who has slept with that many ladies.

Play video content July 2024 TMZ.com

Garner -- who defended her man's colorful past in an interview with us last year -- says it all depends on where the guy's at in their single journey ... 'cause if they're in the throes of the promiscuity, it's best to stay clear.

But, if they're winding down in their lifestyle and seem ready to settle down ... Shekinah says give him a chance.

Sarper says there is one big benefit to getting with a dude who has hooked up with a ton of women ... they can't be tempted. He says he's seen it all, done it all -- so attractive women or promises of wild sexual activities won't be enough to draw his eye.

As for adjusting to a monogamous relationship ... Sarper says it's a big change for him -- one he wouldn't believe he could make even just two years ago.

BTW ... Sarper's visa to stay in the States came in, and he's living in L.A. now -- watch the clip all the way through to hear his thoughts on the City of Angels.

New episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" air on Sundays on TLC.