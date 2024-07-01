'90 Day Fiancé' Shekinah Garner Defends Fiancé For Sleeping with 2,500 Women

Play video content TMZ.com

Shekinah Garner's standing by her guy, who's getting raked over the coals for revealing his body count -- with Shekinah lamenting slut-shaming in this day and age.

We caught up with the "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" star in L.A. ... and had to ask about her future husband Sarper revealing on air he's slept with more than 2,500 women.

Check out the clip... Garner kicks it off by saying she thinks the slut-shaming's terrible -- before adding she doesn't think sleeping with so many women was a wise choice. That said, she also gives props to Sarper for his honesty here.

SG says the revelation has led to some trust issues -- something the two are working on ... but she says it gets really bad when she's away from Turkey where they live.

Speaking of Turkey, Garner lifts the lid on living there and addresses whether she thinks the move will be permanent ... you gotta listen.

Sarper sent '90 Day' fans into a frenzy when he causally dropped his partner tally ... with many saying he seemed to brag about the total while chatting about it on the program.

The whole cast sat down for a convo during a '90 Day Fiancé' tell-all, where Sarper said he wasn't proud of his promiscuity ... while demanding Shekinah not tell him how many people she's gotten down with.