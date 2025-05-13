'90 Day Fiancé' Star Rose Vega Launching OnlyFans

Rose Vega's got a brand new gig five years after she debuted her head-turning romance with Big Ed on Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé" -- she's joining OnlyFans!

The reality star is ready to welcome curious fans with all sorts of content on her account -- including the journey of her recent vaginal rejuvenation treatment ... which she tells TMZ totally boosted her self‑confidence and overall well-being.

In addition, she plans to offer travel vlogs, weekly photo sets, non-explicit boudoir videos, personalized voice messages, and "never seen" spicy content ... and she says she'll personally respond to subscribers with interactive chats. She says she wants to make her fans feel seen.

We're told she decided to join OnlyFans after she fell on tough times in 2024 -- she was scammed by a family member and consequently had to sell property to stay afloat ... and her Manila vape shop closed after new nationwide vaping regulations.

And, Rose says she's donating a portion of her first month's earnings to a local women’s shelter in Manila, Philippines

But, it's not all about moolah for Rose -- joining OF also represents her growing confidence and freedom.

She notes ... "I've grown so much since my days on television. I’m finally comfortable owning my sensuality, my body, and my voice. OnlyFans gives me the freedom to connect with supporters one‑on‑one, on my own terms."

Rose's OnlyFans account is set to go live Thursday.