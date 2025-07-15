Pennsylvania Police Officers Pummel Suspect on Camera, Remain on Duty Pending Review

Play video content YouTube/@willmccormick753

Police in a small town in Pennsylvania can apparently punch a suspect multiple times on camera and keep on working like nothing happened ... because that's what's playing out right now in Meadville.

Here's the deal ... a few officers from the Meadville Police Department got into a violent altercation with a man they were trying to arrest -- and the brutal interaction was caught on camera, prompting a use of force review.

Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno tells TMZ ... the officers involved were NOT suspended and are still on active duty as normal.

Menanno says, per policy, an officer is only placed on administrative leave during an investigation if it is an officer-involved shooting or if the subject sustains severe bodily injury ... and in this incident, the subject involved did not sustain any injuries that required medical attention.

Video shows at least three officers trying to arrest a man on the street in broad daylight ... and one officer is seen punching the guy's head multiple times as he's on the ground.

MPD says 33-year-old Nathan T. Koman is the man getting beaten on in he video ... and he was being taken into custody on a felony warrant in a drug case. Cops say he resisted arrest, failed to comply with orders and fought with officers after being shot with a Taser during the July 11 incident.

City officials say an independent third-party is conducting a Use of Force Review ... and they will share updates on the findings.