'X-Men's Shawn Ashmore & Wife Finally Able to Break Silence on Murdered Friend Mei Li Haskell

Shawn Ashmore and his wife Dana are speaking out on the horrific 2023 murder of their friend Mei Li Haskell ... finally feeling some sense of closure after the suspect, Sam Haskell IV -- the son of legendary TV agent Sam Haskell -- died by suicide and spared them the agony of a trial.

The "X-Men" star and his wife tell TMZ in a statement ... "Our hearts are heavy, but we feel some small sense of peace knowing there is finally a bit of closure. We are mourning the loss of an extraordinary mother, someone who poured her entire heart into her three boys and never stopped putting them first."

The couple was not allowed to speak out about the case until now ... because they were working alongside authorities as a representative for their close family friend.

Shawn and Dana formed a tight bond with Mei Li after their children became friends at their Los Angeles school around 3 years ago. They say Mei Li was an incredible mother -- always present, always loving, and constantly giving.

They tell us she was an avid pickleball player with a love for Pokémon cards, and they recall a touching memory of Mei Li bringing back a children's cooking set from China as a gift for their kids. "She was so generous, so kind, so loving," Dana said. "She’s someone that never deserved this."

As we first reported … Haskell was accused of brutally murdering Mei Li and her parents in late 2023, dismembering her body, and dumping her remains in a trash bin.

Last Saturday, Haskell died by suicide at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Sources tell us he left behind a note saying he would miss his 3 best friends -- his children.

What’s more -- L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told TMZ that prior to his arrest, Haskell had purchased a one-way ticket to Japan for himself and his girlfriend, suggesting he had plans to abandon those kids.

For Shawn and Dana, the loss is personal and profound. As they remember their friend and her legacy, they're holding tight to the memories and the example Mei Li set as a mother and friend.