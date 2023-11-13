Samuel Haskell Jr. Charged With Murder Of Wife and In-Laws

Play video content TMZ.com

Samuel Haskell Jr., the son of powerful Hollywood agent Samuel Haskell Sr., has just been charged with the murder of his wife and in-laws.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges Monday -- Haskell Jr.'s being hit with 3 counts of murder in the death of his 37-year-old wife, Mei, and her parents ... 72-year-old Gaoshan Li and 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang.

If convicted, Haskell Jr. could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Remember, a dismembered human torso was found in a garbage bin last week by a homeless person in Encino ... and as we reported, video obtained by TMZ showed Haskell Jr. and some day laborers arrive at his home and carry out garbage bags into a truck.

One of the workers said they were told the bags were full of rocks, but the crew got suspicious ... and checked one of the bags, which the worker said contained body parts. They returned the bags to Haskell and called 911.