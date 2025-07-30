Assault and Battery Charge Against 'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Dropped

The assault and battery charge against "Empire" star Bryshere Gray has been dismissed ... TMZ has learned.

The Chesapeake General District Court confirms Dustin "Chosen" Wilkins -- Gray's friend -- asked the court to dismiss the misdemeanor charge filed against the actor last month in Chesapeake, Virginia ... and the judge went ahead and did so Wednesday morning.

We reported it first -- Bryshere was put behind bars after his friend and collaborator filed a criminal complaint against Gray, claiming the actor physically attacked him at a Homewood Suites hotel. A warrant was issued for his arrest ... and Bryshere turned himself in on June 15.

But ... just hours later, Chosen -- the same friend who pressed charges -- bonded him out.

TMZ caught up with Chosen after Bryshere's arrest -- he told us he never wanted Bryshere behind bars but decided to press charges to potentially jumpstart a mental health treatment plan for the "Canal Street" actor.

He even told us at the time he was happy to drop the charge if Bryshere agreed to enroll himself in a treatment facility ... but getting him to agree was proving to be difficult.

A rep for Bryshere tells TMZ he has not yet informed his team if he will undergo any mental health treatment at this time.

It's unclear what's next for the troubled star. Production sources confirmed he was no longer involved in the reality series "The Starboys" following his arrest, and Chosen claimed his pal wants out of entertainment.

As we've reported, he's had some legal woes over the years -- he was arrested in 2020 for felony domestic violence, which landed him in the clink for 10 days, along with 3 years' probation.