'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Punched Man During Hotel Bill Dispute, Complaint Says

Former "Empire" star Bryshere Gray allegedly lunged at a man and punched him at a hotel last Friday before assault charges were filed ... this according to the criminal complaint obtained by TMZ.

The alleged assault went down in Chesapeake, Virginia ... where a man named Dustin Wilkins was trying to help the actor with a payment dispute at the Homewood Suites.

Wilkins says he told Gray he can't just skip out on the bill for his stay -- reasoning he has plenty of other issues to worry about and that he was simply trying to "save" his life -- which seemingly angered Gray. It's unclear if the two men know each other.

Wilkins writes Gray subsequently "charged" at him from around his car, plowing into him with his shoulder and nearly knocking Wilkins to the ground. Wilkins adds Gray was fighting with him as he recorded the incident on his phone ... and Gray allegedly delivered a "blunt blow" to him along with at least one punch.

As we reported ... Gray was arrested Sunday and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He has since bonded out of jail and is due back in court for his arraignment Wednesday.

This is not the first time Gray has been detained for assault -- he was put behind bars for 10 days in 2020 for felony domestic violence ... plus 3 years' probation.