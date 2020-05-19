'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Sued by Landlord for $26k in Dog Damage

Exclusive

Bryshere Gray's in the dog house ... his landlord claims the "Empire" star's dog caused tons of damage in his apartment, and now he's suing the actor for the cost of the repairs ... but a rep for the actor says the suit's unnecessary, because he'll take care of it.

Vinod Venugopal and Payal Shah sued the actor -- AKA Yazz, AKA Hakeem Lyon on the FOX show -- in Chicago, claiming Gray and his pooch were terrors in the building.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the landlords say they rented Gray a condo inside their four-unit Chicago complex back in August 2019. They claim Gray, among other things, left his dog inside the condo for extended periods of time. They also claim the dog was left unattended in common areas in the complex and urinated and defecated all over the place.

The landlords claim the urine and feces significantly damaged the hardwood floors, stairs and other parts of the property. What's more ... the landlords claim Gray jumps in and out of windows, clogged the toilets by flushing down condoms, smoked weed in the place when smoking's not allowed under the lease, and engaged in unsanitary activity including, but not limited to, eating breakfast in one of the bathrooms.

There are pictures attached to the lawsuit showing the alleged damages, including the alleged plate of breakfast in the bathroom.

The total cost of repairs ... the landlords claim $26,120. The landlords say they reached out to Gray's team to settle the dispute but claim their demands fell on deaf ears. So, they're now suing for the damages and want $7,000 on top of that to cover their attorneys' fees.

We've reached out to Gray's team and his manager, Charlie Mac, tells TMZ ... Gray was diagnosed with ADHD some years ago "and unfortunately this [is] a result of that." Mac goes on to say, "He's a great person and it will be taken care of. It will be handled."