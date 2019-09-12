James Harden Sued, You Turned My $30 Mil Mansion Into 'Party House'

Exclusive Getty

James Harden is being sued by a man who claims the NBA star LIED to his face about how he intended to use a MASSIVE $30 mil Beverly Hills mansion ... claiming The Beard turned his spot into a party house!

The man behind the suit is George Santopietro who owns a 14,500-square-foot estate in the heart of Beverly Hills ... 8 bedrooms, 10 baths, gym, spa, wine cellar, pool, etc.

In other words, the place is INSANE!!!

Santopietro claims Harden signed a contract to use the home as a vacation rental for 1 week starting August 11, 2019 ... paying $82,200 for the stay.

But, Santopietro says there was specific language in the rental contract saying Harden could not have any more than 7 adults on the premises at any one time.

A larger gathering would be considered a "party" -- and Santopietro says he typically charges $150,000 for big events on the property.

In his suit, Santopietro says Harden agreed to the deal -- but threw at least TWO parties anyway with more than 15 people at the house.

Santopietro claims the property was damaged during the parties and neighbors are pissed -- and he wants Harden to fork over AT LEAST $300,000 to cover the usual party fee he charges.

Santopietro also claims Harden KNEW he would be throwing the parties before signing the contract and knowingly lied to Santopietro's face. He's also suing for punitive damages for fraud.

Santopietro claims he tried to work things out with the Houston Rockets superstar privately, but Harden wouldn't play ball ... so he filed his lawsuit.