Former 'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested After Woman Claims Abuse

Former "Empire" star Bryshere Gray has been cuffed once again -- this time for allegedly violating his probation ... after pleading guilty last year to aggravated assault.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... cops in Maricopa, AZ were called by a woman last week, claiming the 2 were seeing each other but telling the officer "his behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety."

The docs say the woman claimed Gray threw a box of food at her and pulled her hair ... she also told cops about other instances where he'd shout at her.

Officers say Gray had multiple run-ins with law enforcement ... including a domestic-related disturbance call last month.

Gray allegedly failed to inform his probation officer about these incidents ... which is why he was hit with a probation violation. A judge signed a warrant and he was arrested. He's still behind bars.

As we reported, Gray pled guilty in 2021 to felony aggravated assault ... following a standoff with a SWAT team at his home the year before.