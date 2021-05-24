'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Must Do Jail Time in Domestic Violence Plea Deal

Bryshere Gray -- known for his role as Hakeem Lyon on "Empire" -- has entered a guilty plea in his domestic violence case ... and he'll have to spend some time behind bars.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Gray pled guilty to felony aggravated assault and, as part of his plea agreement, he's been sentenced to 10 days in county jail and 3 years probation.

As part of the deal ... Gray has also been ordered to pay restitution. He must also enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program.

During his probation, Gray won't be allowed to consume any illegal drugs and he'll also have to submit to drug and alcohol testing. He's gotta stay out of trouble ... and he can't possess any stun guns, Tasers or any other kind of firearm.

He also must check in with his probation officer within 72 hours of being contacted by law enforcement and he needs written approval from police before associating with anyone who has a criminal record.