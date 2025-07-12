'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray's Friend Says He Needs Mental Help, Not Jail

Play video content TMZ.com

"Empire" star Bryshere Gray needs mental help more than a jail sentence -- this, according to his pal Dustin "Chosen" Wilkins ... who filed a criminal complaint against him in June after the pair got into a physical altercation at a Virginia hotel.

Chosen tells TMZ he only went forward with the report because the actor is suffering from several mental health conditions that were exasperated when he stopped taking his medications -- and was drinking on top of that -- and believed pressing charges could jumpstart getting him into treatment.

Play video content

The filmmaker -- who was preparing to work on a reality series called "The Starboy" with Bryshere before he lunged at him during the heated hotel dispute -- says his pal is actually quite responsible when it comes to taking his meds and monitoring his alcohol intake.

However, Chosen adds Bryshere is easily sidetracked by people who don't have his best interest in mind.

Chosen describes Bryshere -- who we learned was dropped by his pubic relations agency this week -- as his "little brother" ... which is why he cares so much about what happens with him over the assault and battery charge.

Chosen tells us he would gladly have the charge dropped if Bryshere would commit to a mental health treatment plan and focus on his wellbeing.

He says he worries about the possibility of BG heading to the clink -- and even admits he regrets filing the complaint.

We broke the news -- Chosen filed a misdemeanor complaint against the actor and rapper on June 13 by bypassing police and directly working with the Chesapeake magistrate's office. A warrant for his arrest was issued ... and Bryshere was taken into custody on June 15.

Plot twist -- Chosen is the one who bonded him out within hours.

Oh -- and he wants to make it crystal clear that their quarrel did not erupt over a "payment dispute" as he wrote in his complaint. He says the situation quickly got ugly due to the state of Bryshere's mental health, and that's that.

Production sources confirm to TMZ the pair were spending time together in Virginia as they prepared to work on "The Starboy" ... but Bryshere is no longer associated with the project.

It's not clear if the "Canal Street" actor will return to the small screen anytime soon, as Chosen says he previously confessed to him he wants out of the entertainment industry because it's been so hard on him.

Play video content TMZ.com

Chosen says he and BG do not currently aren't in contact due to the "no contact" order in place. Court documents show Chosen appeared at the Chesapeake General District Court on Monday to amend the bond provision so Bryshere could have contact with him ... but was denied.

Bryshere is due back in court at the end of the month.

We reached out to Bryshere's reps for comment ... and they say they're no longer working with him due to the state of his mental health and concerns over this legal representation.

They explain ... "Our company integrity prevents us from participating in any activity that places Mr. Gray at risk. We are not familiar with the legal representation handling Mr. Gray's criminal case in Virginia. Their representation of Mr. Gray makes us very uncomfortable, and we hope for the best outcome for Mr. Gray."