Virginia City Councilman Doused With Gasoline, Set on Fire

A Virginia man has been arrested after he allegedly poured gasoline all over a local city councilman, chased him outside and set him on fire, according to police ... who say this appears to be some sort of personal vendetta.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler was allegedly attacked Wednesday at his day job as a sales director at Showcase Magazine.

Cops say the suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, confronted Lee at his office and doused him with gasoline ... chasing him outside and setting him on fire.

Lee was rushed to a hospital after suffering serious burn injuries.

The Danville Police Department says Hayes is in custody and "the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation."

We obtained Hayes' mug shot and cops say he's charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

38-year-old Vogler was elected to the city council back in 2012, and he also works at the magazine. The publication says, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by this act of violence."