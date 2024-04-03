Body Cam Footage Shows Man Set Himself on Fire as Cops Try to Evict Him

Play video content

Body cam footage from Oklahoma shows the moment an elderly man set himself and his home on fire -- this while law enforcement was trying to evict him.

Two cops showed up at 82-year-old Anthony Goulding's place Monday in OKC to serve him and his wife an eviction notice, but things took a devastating turn when Goulding ran to a back room with a container full of gasoline ... which he started pouring everywhere.

Despite the officers rushing to stop him, Goulding ignites himself with a lighter, engulfing the floor in flames almost instantly. He also hurls the gas canister at the deputy, putting her dangerously close to the flames ... but she manages to back away.

It's a shocking sight, to say the least ... especially when you see Goulding himself had also caught on fire in the room he was in.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III has since revealed one of the deputies had been working with Anthony and his wife for weeks, trying to secure them a safe place to stay after the eviction notice was served.

The couple had decided to move to an extended stay facility, and there was even an Uber waiting outside to take them there as deputies began escorting his wife -- who suffers from Parkinson's disease -- out of the home.

They managed to get the wife out, and while one of the deputies tried to re-enter the home in a bid to save Anthony ... it was too late. He died in the fire -- unclear why Goulding did what he did. The family dog also passed away during the incident.