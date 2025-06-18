Woman Holding Young Son Set on Fire by Drunk Partner, Dives Into Pool, on Video

Play video content Joseph Golder/newsX

A woman went through absolute hell -- sprinting to dive into a pool after her drunk partner set her on fire while she was holding their 3-year-old son.

It’s all caught on chilling video -- the 22-year-old woman from rural Cuparaque, Brazil is seen literally engulfed in flames as she dashes to a neighbor’s garden and dives into their pool ... all while her partner chases her down, with their terrified son caught up in the chaos, trotting closely behind.

The woman hurls herself into the water, and the flames are instantly snuffed out in a cloud of steam. A second man -- believed to be the pool owner -- rushes to help.

However, according to local reports, the horror this weekend didn’t stop there -- the drunken partner allegedly tried to go after the woman again and reignite her as she stumbled out of the pool on Saturday.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Governador Valadares Hospital, where doctors found she had suffered severe burns on 40% of her body. Miraculously, her son wasn’t hurt -- he’s now in his grandmother’s care.

It later came out that the woman’s 31-year-old partner came home drunk and ordered her to get out of their house -- but before she could, he doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire, according to her statement to police.