Who Is Andrew James McGann? What To Know About The Suspected Arkansas Murderer

Residents of Arkansas were left reeling after reports emerged about the brutal murders of a married couple who were hiking with their young children at Devil's Den State Park in July 2025.

Within days, the state police force apprehended and arrested suspect Andrew James McGann, who has been charged with two counts of murder.

We're going to take a look into the background of the accused murderer and see what led up to the chilling incident.

McGann Was a Schoolteacher ... and Had Been Placed on Administrative Leave in the Past

The 28-year-old McGann was formerly a resident of Oklahoma, and he'd moved to Springdale, Arkansas in the months prior to the incident, according to the Associated Press.

The murder suspect had active teaching licenses in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas ... and he was set to begin working for the Springdale Public Schools district for the 2025-2026 school year, according to USA Today.

McGann was placed on administrative leave from the Donald Elementary School in Flower Mound, Texas, in the spring of 2023, after "concerns related to classroom management, professional judgment, and student favoritism" were raised.

He resigned from his position in Texas in May 2023, and he subsequently taught within a small district in Oklahoma from the summer of 2024 until May 2025.

The Attack at Devil's Den Took Place in Broad Daylight

The victims of the brutal attack -- 43-year-old Clinton David Brink and 41-year-old Cristen Amanda Brink -- were found dead on a walking trail at Devil's Den State Park on July 26.

The pair was hiking with their two daughters when the attack occurred in broad daylight, and officials stated Clinton was the first to be stabbed, followed by Cristen, who was stabbed after getting the two kids -- ages 7 and 9 -- to safety.

The pair's children weren't hurt in the attack, and they're currently in the care of family members.

A composite sketch of the suspect was released after the incident occurred, and tips about the identity of the murder suspect reportedly came in from across the country.

McGann Was Arrested at a Barbershop

Arkansas State Police said they arrested McGann at a barbershop in Springdale on the afternoon of July 30, according to Today.

He's since been charged with two counts of capital murder.

Arkansas State Police Major Stacie Rhoads said investigators were "still exploring and determining exactly what that motive" for the attack was.