Who Is Julian Brown? What To Know About The Social Media Star

Julian Brown made a name for himself on social media by claiming to have come up with a process to convert plastic waste into usable fuels, which he's promoted on his Instagram account over the past few years.

However, he became the subject of concern when he shared a video in July 2025, in which he claimed he was "under attack" from unknown sources, after which he vanished from the internet.

We're going to take a look at the background of the internet star ... and see what he had to say about his sudden disappearance from social media.

Julian's an Inventor and Entrepreneur

Brown is a self-taught inventor whose videos regarding his usage of microwave pyrolysis have gone viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The process involves using microwave radiation to heat up and break down raw materials into usable products, and the inventor's been focused on creating forms of gasoline and diesel alternatives from plastics.

He's even built a homemade microwave pyrolysis reactor, which he's featured in several of his Instagram and TikTok posts.

In addition to his work as an inventor, Brown founded a natural products company called Jabroma in March 2025, which he's promoted on social media.

He Made Concerning Claims About His Safety in an Instagram Video

Brown's 1.7 million Instagram followers became concerned for the inventor's well-being after he shared a video in which he claimed he was "certainly under attack" in July 2025.

While he didn't specify who or what had been coming after him, he claimed he'd been experiencing "very, very odd stuff" in recent weeks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He then asked his fans to keep him in their prayers, as well as to screen-record the video for future reference.