Celeste Rivas Death Certificate Defers Cause of Death, Not Pregnant

Celeste Rivas death certificate shows what we expected ... the cause of death is being deferred, while the L.A. County Medical Examiner and the LAPD try to establish how she died.

The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, says Celeste was found on September 8, 2025 in a vehicle. The manner of death is pending as the investigation continues.

The certificate says an autopsy was performed, but we're told the M.E. is awaiting toxicology results.

According to the certificate, Celeste was not pregnant nor had she been in the last year.

The teenager's dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of D4vd's abandoned Tesla in early September in the Hollywood Hills ... and, as we first reported, police have been anxiously awaiting the Medical Examiner's results.

LAPD Captain Scot Williams told us it was critical for their investigation to know whether Celeste died from foul play or other causes. Without the M.E.'s findings, it couldn't be squarely called a homicide.

D4vd had continued touring while police investigated, but canceled his Seattle show after police identified Celeste and fans quickly connected her to D4vd through video and photo evidence.

And, remember -- we spoke to Celeste's mother, who told us she had an eerie feeling her daughter was the one found in the vehicle ... and revealed she knew she was dating someone named David. D4vd was born David Burke.

D4vd -- still silent on the matter -- then canceled his remaining U.S. tour dates on Sept. 19. The release of the deluxe version of his album, "Withered," was also paused by his music label.