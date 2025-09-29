D4vd May Have Received Notification If Body Put in Trunk While He Was on Tour

D4vd has not been named as a suspect in Celeste Rivas' death ... but many are wondering how her body ended up in his trunk ... especially since the Tesla he drives can send a notification about being opened directly to his phone.

Here's the deal ... the 2023 Model Y Tesla has moved beyond the standard key and fob ... with many using a Tesla app to open and drive the vehicle.

The app's chock-full of helpful features ... including the ability to send a push notification to your car if you leave your trunk open for more than 10 minutes.

So, if someone was loading Celeste's body into the car -- and took more than 10 minutes to do so -- D4vd could have received a notification about it.

To be clear, we don't know for a fact D4vd does have notifications on ... or even if he has the app. You can purchase a regular key fob from Tesla, which just needs to be on your person when you go to the door ... and, the car also comes with key cards, which can unlock the vehicle as well.

Obviously the Tesla's loaded up with cameras, too -- dash cam and cameras on the side of the vehicle that activate if in "Sentry Mode." Sentry Mode turns the cameras of the vehicle on even while parked, "If a threat is detected or the vehicle sensors determine there is a lot of jerky movement like when getting towed or shaken," according to Tesla's website.

However, Sentry Mode is disabled by default, and you need a Tesla USB flash drive plugged in to record around the clock ... and again, we don't know if D4vd had this setting enabled or if he had the flash drive, which would allow him to review the footage.

Celeste's body was found in the Tesla earlier this month ... and she was identified by name a week or so later. Celeste was 15 -- though our sources say his friends thought she was 19 -- and disappeared from her home in Lake Elsinore, California, about a year and a half earlier.