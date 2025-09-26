Private Eye Shines Light on D4vd's Impounded Tesla in Celeste Rivas Case

A private eye is revealing more details in the case of missing California teen Celeste Rivas -- whose dismembered body was found in a car owned by singer D4vd earlier this month -- and we're getting a good look at the Tesla as police first encountered it.

Licensed private investigator Steve Fischer just posted some of his legwork in the case ... he tracked down photos of the car before it was impounded and the CHP incident report responding to the abandoned car.

I obtained photos of #D4vd ’s 2023 Tesla Model X when it was towed and impounded. I also received a copy of the 8/26/2025 complaint reporting it as abandoned, along with the vehicle impound report. The caller only noted a large dent in the rear, no mention of odor. The tow report… pic.twitter.com/K2tB1tXzv9 — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) September 25, 2025 @SF_investigates

You'll recall, the car was reported as abandoned on a Hollywood Hills street earlier this month, near the house the singer had been renting.

Fischer -- who specializes in missing-person cases -- says he got a copy of the L.A. Dept. of Transportation report of the complaint, and of the impound report itself.

He says the person who reported the car noted a big dent on the rear end of the vehicle -- which you can see in one of the photos. Take a closer look -- unclear who snapped the pics -- the car is covered in dust, suggesting it was sitting there for a while.

Play video content TMZ.com

There's no mention of an odor emanating from the car ... as we know, a strong smell later prompted a search of the vehicle in the Hollywood tow yard where it ended up ... where Celeste's dismembered and decomposed body was found in the front trunk of the Tesla.

The original complaint, filed on the afternoon of August 26, notes an officer checked out the car the next day and wrote a ticket. Another ticket was issued on September 3 ... it was finally towed from the curb on September 5 ... and Celeste's body was found on the 8th.

The incident report shows there were no flags on the vehicle ... it hadn't been reported stolen.

Play video content

D4vd was out of town when the body was discovered, and he's since canceled his world tour in the wake of the related investigation. He's been loosely connected to the 14-year-old Celeste in a few different ways.

Police have searched the house he was renting -- including scouring the place for traces of blood evidence -- and movers have been seen taking boxes out of the place.