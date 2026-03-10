Robert Carradine Death Certificate Released

Robert Carradine was cremated with his ashes to be scattered at sea ... according to his death certificate.

TMZ obtained the late actor's death certificate Tuesday, after he died February 23 by suicide. He was 71.

As we reported ... the actor best known for his roles in "Lizzie McGuire," "Revenge of the Nerds," and "The Long Riders" -- died in an L.A. hospital last month after hanging himself.

Robert's family has been very open about his struggle with bipolar disorder, which Robert's brother Keith says "got the best of him."

Hilary Duff, who played the title character in "Lizzie McGuire," posted a tribute to the late actor ... as did Carradine's real-life daughter, actress Ever Carradine.