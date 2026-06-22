Jay-Z's Roc Nation Scores Major Win in Tony Buzbee Legal War

The bitter legal war between Jay-Z and attorney Tony Buzbee just took another turn and this round went to Roc Nation.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Texas judge has dismissed all claims against Jay-Z's company in lawsuits brought by two former Buzbee clients for lack of jurisdiction. The litigation involves claims Roc Nation and lawyers working with Jay-Z's camp improperly targeted Buzbee's clients amid the fallout from the Diddy scandal and later allegations involving Jay-Z.

The lawsuits were among several legal offshoots spawned by the escalating feud between Buzbee and Jay-Z's team after Buzbee filed a now withdrawn lawsuit that included claims of sexual assault against the rap mogul.

Jay-Z denied the allegations and aggressively fought back, claiming Buzbee of pursuing false allegations and launching multiple legal challenges against the attorney.

Now, a judge ruled the state lacks personal jurisdiction over Roc Nation and dismissed the claims against the company. The ruling does not address the merits of the allegations, so it's possible the claims could be refiled elsewhere.