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Beyoncé Steps Out with Jay-Z in London for Her 45th B'Day Bash

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Show Up in Style for B'Day Celebration in London

By TMZ Staff
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THE CARTERS ARRIVE ✨
Video: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Celebrate Her 45th Birthday During London Night Out
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Beyoncé and Jay-Z are celebrating in London ... with the superstar couple spotted arriving at one of their favorite private members’ clubs for Beyoncé’s birthday festivities.

The couple was seen arriving separately Saturday night, just minutes apart, at Harry’s Bar in Mayfair ... where Beyoncé’s 45th birthday bash was being held.

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Beyoncé appeared to be in great spirits as she stepped out in a sexy brown-and-pink mini dress, smiling as she strutted her way into the exclusive London club.

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Jay-Z followed shortly after, fresh off his two sold-out shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The celebrations give the power couple a chance to unwind together after Jay-Z’s big return to the London stage ... while Beyoncé gets the spotlight for her birthday.

Beyonce Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Beyonce Through The Years Launch Gallery
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The pair have long been regulars at Harry’s Bar when visiting the English capital, so making this their celebration spot is no surprise to the locals.

Hope you enjoyed your big B'Day Beyoncé!!!

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