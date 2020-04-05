College Grad Picks Up Diploma from UPS Driver, Has At-Home Ceremony

Play video content ViralHog

A college student who had his diploma ceremony stripped away because of the coronavirus got creative on behalf of his grandmother -- and a UPS driver was happy to help.

The at-home impromptu graduation ceremony went down last week in Richmond, Virginia, where the guy says he waited for his diploma to arrive from his school -- James Madison University -- via snail mail, but while waiting ... he got dressed up in his cap and gown.

And, get this ... it was for his granny, who wanted to see her grandson graduate and walk. Awwwwww!!!!

Anyway, it's unclear if the UPS driver who eventually showed up to deliver the goods was in on what was happening, but he was a good sport and handed the kid his diploma. It started out from a safe distance, but they eventually did appear to get closer than 6 feet.

At any rate, the makeshift grad celebration isn't all that uncommon right now among college students -- seeing how pretty much all of their spring semesters were scrapped outright amid the pandemic. No more school activities for a while, and that means stuff like this.