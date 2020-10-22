Gene Simmons Selling Beverly Hills Mansion For $22 Million

Gene Simmons is ready to get the hell outta Beverly Hills after nearly 4 decades ... and he's looking to unload his mansion, which is primed for the rock star lifestyle.

The KISS frontman just listed his two-acre estate in beautiful Benedict Canyon for a cool $22 million ... which gets ya 7 bedrooms and 16,000-square-feet of pure luxury.

Gene's pad comes tricked out with a 60-foot water slide, parking for 35 cars, and a professional size tennis court. Yeah, rock star status.

The inside of Gene's custom mansion is super lavish too, complete with chandeliers, coffered ceilings and several balconies and decks overlooking the manicured grounds.