Comedian Russell Peters Sells Hidden Hills Pad for $7.8 Million
Comedian Russell Peters Sells Home for $7.8 Mil
10/21/2020 8:23 AM PT
It's rewarding to be funny as hell ... Russell Peters just unloaded his Hidden Hills crib for a boatload of money.
Russell's 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom crib in an exclusive guard-gated neighborhood in Hidden Hills just sold for $7.8 million. The 11,638-square-foot crib sits on 1.4 acres. Russell must be a huge car guy ... cause the property also features parking for 20+ vehicles!
The pics of the place are insane ... dual curved staircases in the grand entry, a 14-seat movie theater to screen his next standup special, plus a wet bar, billiard room, gym and sauna.
Basically, everything someone needs to throw ridiculous parties.
Benn and Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty had the listing which features even more outdoor entertaining space. The sprawling backyard has a beach-entry pool with spa and waterfall, 3 covered patios, a BBQ center and even a damn putting green.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.