Kris Jenner Sells Home to Woman Who Made Kylie a Billionaire

Kris Jenner is no stranger to making some savvy business investments, and she just turned another profit ... unloading her Hidden Hills crib to a familiar buyer.

Jenner bought the 9,400-square-foot, 6-bed and 8-bath home in November 2017 for $9.9 million and just sold it for $15 million ... TMZ has confirmed. We're told the deal was done off-market and purchased by the heiress of the Coty Inc. fortune, Katharina Harf.

Coty might sound familiar -- it's the same company that purchased a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetic company for $600 million -- and got her in range of billionaire status.

Harf will be able to enjoy the home's zero-edge pool and 10-person spa ... not to mention, she's now neighbors with Kim and Kanye. The sale was first reported by Variety.