Kris Jenner Sells Home to Woman Who Made Kylie a Billionaire

Kris Jenner Sells Hidden Hills Pad To Woman Who Made Kylie a Billionaire
8/18/2020 7:54 PM PT
Kris Jenner is no stranger to making some savvy business investments, and she just turned another profit ... unloading her Hidden Hills crib to a familiar buyer.
Jenner bought the 9,400-square-foot, 6-bed and 8-bath home in November 2017 for $9.9 million and just sold it for $15 million ... TMZ has confirmed. We're told the deal was done off-market and purchased by the heiress of the Coty Inc. fortune, Katharina Harf.
Coty might sound familiar -- it's the same company that purchased a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetic company for $600 million -- and got her in range of billionaire status.
Harf will be able to enjoy the home's zero-edge pool and 10-person spa ... not to mention, she's now neighbors with Kim and Kanye. The sale was first reported by Variety.
Don't worry about Kris though ... she's still got plenty of places to rest her head. She's still got another family home in Hidden Hills and another vacation home out near Palm Springs.
