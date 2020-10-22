Wayne Gretzky Selling Famous Lenny Dykstra Mansion Again, Got $23 Mil?!
Wayne Gretzky Selling Famous Lenny Dykstra Mansion Again ... Got $23 Mil?!?
10/22/2020 9:35 AM PT
The insane mansion Wayne Gretzky sold to Lenny Dykstra back in the day -- only to buy back years later -- is back on the market ... with the NHL legend asking a cool $23 mil!
The property is legendary ... Wayne built the 13,300-square-foot estate in Thousand Oaks, CA back in 2002 and sold it to Dykstra in 2007 for $18.5 million.
Remember, at the time Dykstra was being hailed as some sort of financial genius ... when in reality, he wasn't.
The ex-MLB star filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and the bank foreclosed on the home soon after.
The home was bought at a foreclosure auction in 2010 -- only to hit the market again years later. Gretzky swooped in and picked it up in 2018 for $13.5 mil.
Now, Gretzky is selling it again -- asking $22.9 ... which (if he gets full asking) would put a cool $9.4 mil in his pocket.
NO WONDER THEY CALL HIM THE GREAT ONE!!
As for the house ... it's pretty rad. 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms -- plus 2 guest houses.
It's got a screening room, gym, game room, office, championship tennis court, outdoor entertainment area, wood-burning pizza oven, wood and gas barbecue, and formal gardens, according to the listing from Arvin Haddadzadeh of The Agency.
We're guessing potential buyers must be pre-qualified before being allowed to get a tour of the property ... which means the closest Dykstra will get to the property is viewing this gallery on our website.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.