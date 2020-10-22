Wayne Gretzky Selling Famous Lenny Dykstra Mansion Again ... Got $23 Mil?!?

The insane mansion Wayne Gretzky sold to Lenny Dykstra back in the day -- only to buy back years later -- is back on the market ... with the NHL legend asking a cool $23 mil!

The property is legendary ... Wayne built the 13,300-square-foot estate in Thousand Oaks, CA back in 2002 and sold it to Dykstra in 2007 for $18.5 million.

Remember, at the time Dykstra was being hailed as some sort of financial genius ... when in reality, he wasn't.

The ex-MLB star filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and the bank foreclosed on the home soon after.

The home was bought at a foreclosure auction in 2010 -- only to hit the market again years later. Gretzky swooped in and picked it up in 2018 for $13.5 mil.

Now, Gretzky is selling it again -- asking $22.9 ... which (if he gets full asking) would put a cool $9.4 mil in his pocket.

NO WONDER THEY CALL HIM THE GREAT ONE!!

As for the house ... it's pretty rad. 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms -- plus 2 guest houses.

It's got a screening room, gym, game room, office, championship tennis court, outdoor entertainment area, wood-burning pizza oven, wood and gas barbecue, and formal gardens, according to the listing from Arvin Haddadzadeh of The Agency.