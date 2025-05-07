Nicole Scherzinger Re-Lists Los Angeles Home for $6.5M

Nicole Scherzinger is giving it another shot -- she’s officially re-listing her L.A. pad for a cool $6.5 million after failing to sell it last year.

The singer's shaved the price down from $6.7M, and whoever snags it is in for a treat -- the 4-story stunner above the Sunset Strip comes with jaw-dropping views of the city, from Downtown L.A. all the way out to the Pacific.

If that’s not enough to reel in buyers, the place also boasts a sky-high lounge with a swing, a sleek lap pool, and an open-concept great room that screams luxury.

Inside, it’s all high ceilings, airy spaces, a cozy den with a fireplace, plus 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms -- basically, everything you’d expect for top-tier A-list living.

Nicole’s put in serious work renovating the place, which explains the price jump from the $3.7M she paid back in 2016 -- and yeah, the glow-up’s real.