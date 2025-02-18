Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Teeny Blue Bikini In Bold Beach Pics

Nicole Scherzinger ... 'Don't Cha' Like My Lil' Blue Bikini?!

Published
Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Teeny Blue Bikini In Bold Beach Pics
Launch Gallery
'Don't Cha! Launch Gallery

Nicole Scherzinger's over the NYC chill, so she’s reflecting on her recent time in Hawaii, where temperatures were through the roof!

The singer was smokin' hot in her blue bikini, flaunting her envy-inducing toned figure as she dropped some sizzling IG snaps, posing up a storm on the beach.

0218-nicole-scherzinger-blue-bikini-beach-pics-sub1_720

It wasn’t just a photo op for Nicole -- it was a full-on spiritual experience. In her caption, she explained she was carrying the serenity of the moment with her while in freezing NYC.

Nicole Scherzinger's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Nicole Scherzinger Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

Looks like Nicole’s definitely found her happy place -- nothing beats soaking up the sunshine and gazing at the horizon, with a big dose of peace on her face.

related articles