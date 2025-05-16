'Big Brother' Star Memphis Garrett Arrested, Owes Florida Over $50K

"Big Brother" star Memphis Garrett has been arrested for allegedly owing the state of Florida a whole lotta money -- over $50,000 in taxes collected from his businesses.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed to TMZ he was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued by the Department of Revenue ... and we can confirm he's still locked up -- 'cause his $15,000 bond remains unsatisfied.

According to official documents obtained by TMZ ... Memphis -- real name Robert Garrett -- is charged with a second-degree felony for theft of state funds.

The state is accusing the reality star-turned-restaurateur of collecting $55,366.77 of sales taxes between November 2022 and October 2024 through his LLC Poke House Lauderdale -- doing business as The Poke House and No Man's Land Miami LLC -- and failing to pay those taxes to the state.

Long story short, they want their money. We reached out to Memphis' team ... so far, no word back.

It's been a rough year for Memphis. TMZ broke the news ... he and his fellow "Big Brother" alum wife Christmas Abbott split in March 2024.

Their divorce became contentious, with Christmas asking for a restraining order after claims of domestic violence. However, she dropped the request in May 2024.