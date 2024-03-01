'Big Brother' Stars Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett Headed for Divorce

No storybook ending for "Big Brother" alums Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott ... they are no longer living under the same roof, and they're hurtling toward a divorce.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … Memphis and Christmas officially split last week when she filed for a temporary DV restraining order against Memphis and a judge granted her court-ordered protection.

We're told infidelity and lying are at the core of the breakup ... with Christmas feeling like Memphis is not the person she thought he was when she married him.

Our sources say Christmas has been asking Memphis for a divorce for several months now, and she's going to follow through soon and file divorce docs.

In the meantime, we're told Christmas has been granted occupancy of the family home in Fort Lauderdale.

We reached out to Christmas for comment and she tells TMZ, "It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information. I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family."

As for Memphis ... sources connected to his camp tell TMZ that he, too, suspects infidelity has been afoot -- we're told he believes it's actually Christmas who's been unfaithful, including over the past 6 months.

We're told Memphis feels like Christmas made up DV claims to get him caught up with the law -- and we're told cops did indeed escort him from their home with his son, River, in tow.

Memphis tells TMZ, "My heart hurts. I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and Loyal" ... her 5-year-old son.

The couple does not have any children together.

Christmas has been going through a lot lately ... as we first told you, her baby daddy's been arrested for allegedly sharing explicit images of Christmas without her permission.

Our sources say Christmas' custody battle has taken a huge financial and emotional toll and her main concern is her son.

'BB' fans will remember Memphis and Christmas first met during season 22 of "Big Brother: All-Stars" when they forged an alliance together.