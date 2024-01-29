'Big Brother' Star Christmas Abbott's Baby Daddy Arrested For Revenge Porn

Christmas Abbott's baby daddy was arrested in North Carolina ... for allegedly sharing explicit images of Christmas without her permission.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ ... Benjamin Bunn, who shares five-year-old son Loyal with Abbott, was arrested back in October and charged with three counts of disclosure of private images. He was later released on a $30,000 bond.

Sources close to the investigation tell us ... Abbot was being harassed by a fake account pretending to be her. Christmas believed Bunn was behind the account and was using it to post photos taken from an account where she publishes adult content from behind a paywall.

We’re told Christmas took this info to the cops ... who investigated, got a warrant, and eventually took Bunn into custody. His next court date is in February.

"Big Brother" fans will remember Christmas from seasons 19 and 22 of the show ... where she finished third and fourth respectively. She's also a CrossFit trainer and former Nascar pit crew member.

Abbott's had well-documented trouble with Bunn in the past. As we reported ... just a couple months before her son was born, Christmas suspected Benjamin was cheating on her -- and went to a Tampa gym to confront his alleged mistress.

The confrontation got out of hand ... with Christmas ramming into the woman's car. Cops showed up at the scene, but they declined to process her at the time, because she was almost 8 months pregnant. She turned herself in a few months later after she'd given birth.