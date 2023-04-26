'Big Brother' Stars Christmas & Memphis Attacked Outside Bar, Video Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

"Big Brother" alums Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott were involved in a wild fight outside their Florida bar with a couple of upset patrons ... and the vicious beatdown was caught on video.

Sources tell TMZ ... the whole thing went down in January outside their Ft. Lauderdale spot, No Man's Land. We're told a couple walked inside and asked for drinks, but Memphis told them they were closed.

It was not the answer the customers wanted, because they kept asking for drinks and refused to leave, which set Memphis off, screaming, "F*** you and your girlfriend!"

We're told Memphis and Christmas took the 2 outside ... their attorney, Brian Karpf, says Memphis was then attacked by the guy.

Karpf says Christmas -- who was awaiting surgery for a neck injury -- tried to pull Memphis away but got hit by the other woman. You see a bartender trying to break things up.

Christmas says she called the cops and filed a report because the couple continued to throw things at the windows and wouldn't leave. According to her attorney, she opted to not press charges but got assurance the couple would not return.

