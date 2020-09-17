'Big Brother' Star Memphis Garrett Accused of Saying N-Word on Live Feed

Play video content Breaking News Big Brother After Hours, @UnfilteredFeeds / Twitter

'Big Brother' fans are calling for houseguest Memphis Garrett to be removed from the competition after some say they heard him drop the n-word in reference to a Black competitor.

During the after-hours of the 'BB' live feed late Wednesday night ... Memphis was having a conversation with Cody Calafiore about David Alexander, who is Black. Many viewers, who reacted on social media, believe they heard Memphis say, "Dude, David's a n****r" before getting a hand signal from Cody to stop talking.

Another camera angle shows Memphis had a look on his face, right after the remark, seeming to realize he messed up big time.

A change.org petition is circulating to get Memphis removed from the show -- and it says, "If left unchecked, we could be witnessing real life harm from a privileged white a**hole upon a black man who is ALONE in the house, after almost all the other people of color have been evicted / threatened. THIS IS NOT OKAY!!!"

This isn't the first major controversy of this 'All-Star' season of the popular CBS reality show. Just last week, Memphis -- along with houseguests Christmas Abbott, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel -- were caught mocking fellow houseguest Ian Terry over his autism.

Of course, bullying and bigotry have been causes for controversy many times on "Big Brother" ... the show has dealt with multiple racist and misogynist issues over the years.