'Big Brother' Installs Bidets in Bathroom for Muslim House Guest

8/13/2020 12:50 AM PT
The "Big Brother" house bathroom got an extreme makeover for season 22 ... house guests are keeping their tushies clean thanks to a couple of new bidets!!!

The toilet paper alternative was installed at the behest of house guest Kaysar Ridha. We're told Kaysar asked production for a bidet in order to come on the show.

While it might sound like a request outta left field, we're told Kaysar uses a bidet for religious reasons as a devout Muslim.

FYI ... Islam teaches the body's condition affects the spirit's condition, so it's essential to be clean all the time -- especially before praying. This is why bidets and lotas, a round pot filled with water, are common in Muslim countries ... impeccable hygiene is a must.

BIDETS FOR ALL
CBS

On the "Big Brother" house live feed, Kaysar's already had some potty talk with fellow houseguests Kevin and Tyler, and it sounds like the bidet is a big hit!!!

No, duh!

