'Big Brother' Installs Bidets in Bathroom for Muslim House Guest

Exclusive

The "Big Brother" house bathroom got an extreme makeover for season 22 ... house guests are keeping their tushies clean thanks to a couple of new bidets!!!

The toilet paper alternative was installed at the behest of house guest Kaysar Ridha. We're told Kaysar asked production for a bidet in order to come on the show.

While it might sound like a request outta left field, we're told Kaysar uses a bidet for religious reasons as a devout Muslim.

FYI ... Islam teaches the body's condition affects the spirit's condition, so it's essential to be clean all the time -- especially before praying. This is why bidets and lotas, a round pot filled with water, are common in Muslim countries ... impeccable hygiene is a must.

Play video content CBS

On the "Big Brother" house live feed, Kaysar's already had some potty talk with fellow houseguests Kevin and Tyler, and it sounds like the bidet is a big hit!!!