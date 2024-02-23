'Stranger Things' Creator Ross Duffer's Wife Files For Divorce

"Stranger Things" creator Ross Duffer's movie director wife is dropping the curtain on their marriage … she just filed for divorce.

The Hollywood producer's writer/director spouse, Leigh Janiak, beelined it to court Friday and filed to divorce her husband after 9 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, Leigh is going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Ross and Leigh, famous for directing horror projects like "Honeymoon" and "The Fear Street Trilogy," tied the knot in January 2015 ... and she says the date of separation is TBD.

They first met way back in 2006 at a Los Angeles production company, where Leigh was an assistant to the producer and Ross was an intern.

There won't be any child custody or child support issues to hash out ... because they did not have any kids. Leigh is asking for spousal support.

Ross and his twin brother, Matt Duffer, are best known for writing, directing, and producing the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things." The twins also wrote and directed a 2015 horror flick, "Hidden."

