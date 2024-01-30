'Stranger Things' Fans Can Own Piece of the Byers' Home From the Show

The doors to "Stranger Things" will remain slightly ajar after its final season, but not for a pesky Demogorgon ... just for normies to get a chance to own a piece of the Byers' home.

Yes, it's true, you can now invest in a piece of Netflix history -- that is, if you're willing to drop a little dough. Allow us to explain, 'cause it's actually pretty neat, especially if you're a big fan.

An investment as small as $100 on the real estate platform, Arrived, will snag you a share in the Fayetteville, GA, home featured in external-facing shots of the Byers' home, where some key scenes were set in the first season ... in particular the alphabet/holiday lights on the wall featuring Winona Ryder.

Shares will be available to anyone while supplies last, and shareowners will earn rental income generated by the property on a quarterly basis.

That's an Eleven out of ten effort by the owners to cash in on the real estate market!!

The vacation rental will be decorated using funds from the shares, and the owners are hoping fans can chip into the renovation process to pay tribute to the original show setup ... with some nostalgic 80s-inspired Easter eggs dotted throughout.

Upon completion, fans will be able to book a stay at the property ... where they can hang out and listen to vinyl records in Jonathan's room, play D&D in the den and explore the 6-acre property on old-school BMX bikes.

We broke the story ... the home sold in 2022 when an investor made a cash offer above the $300k asking price. Now, that investor is seemingly trying to capitalize on what they paid by getting others to chip in for a co-op-type deal.

From the "Upside-Down" to "up-for-sale," ... here's your chance to get in with some Hawkins history.

Play video content TMZ Studios