'Big Brother' Star Christmas Abbott Dismisses DV Protection Against Ex

"Big Brother" star Christmas Abbott is no longer seeking protection from her ex, Memphis Garrett ... but the ex-couple will still keep their distance from each other, TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us ... Christmas has voluntarily dismissed her petition seeking a restraining order against Memphis ... this after she made claims of domestic violence against him back in March.

We're told the reality TV star moved forward with this decision after Memphis agreed to a no-contact arrangement. While it might seem like they're all good ... they're anything but.

Christmas tells TMZ ... "While I loved Memphis, I believe our marriage was unhealthy and abusive. I was granted temporary protection from the courts after demonstrating what I feel was domestic abuse. Though we are currently in divorce proceedings, we both put our families before everything else."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She says Memphis and his son (from a previous relationship) are staying put in the family home ... as she's choosing to make a fresh start in a new residence with her son, who she welcomed with ex Benjamin Bunn in 2018.

She adds ... "He has agreed to a court stipulation that he will no longer contact me, and I wish him well in the future."

Christmas and Memphis were 'BB' fan favorites -- having met during season 22 of "Big Brother: All-Stars." The duo confirmed they were officially an item after the season wrapped ... getting married in 2022.

This alliance wasn't meant to last, however .... we broke the story in March, when Memphis filed for divorce. Sources told us allegations of infidelity and lying were at the core of the breakup -- with Christmas and Memphis pointing the finger at one another.