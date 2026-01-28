Ice-T Warns Protesters to Be Careful Because ICE 'Will Kill You'

Play video content TMZ.com

Ice-T might share a common name with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but that's where the similarities end ... he told us citizens should be careful, even when protesting peacefully ... because ICE agents might attack.

We got the rapper and actor out in NYC Tuesday, where he had a message to his fans in Minnesota who are demonstrating their dissent against violent immigration raids ... "Stand strong and stay out the way. These cats will kill you."

The Grammy winner has actually been outspoken against ICE for a while now. Clips from an old live show have been making the rounds lately, showing Ice-T changing the lyrics of his classic "Cop Killer," singing "ICE Killer" instead.

Since then, things have sadly gotten much worse.

As you know ... Minnesota is in a state of upheaval after the shooting deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by immigration enforcement agents -- a fact that Ice-T told us is "crazy."

He said, "The fact that 2 people are dead ... I mean I don't think anybody can agree with that under any circumstances."

While the O.G. stressed that it's important to lawfully exercise your First Amendment rights, he warned that even doing the right thing could get you assaulted -- or worse.