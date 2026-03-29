Some No Kings Protests Devolve Into Violent Chaos, Videos Show

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What started off as relatively peaceful No Kings protests across the country Saturday later devolved into utter chaos, with demonstrators in multiple parts of the country resorting to violence and police making a bunch of arrests.

Footage from the demonstrations in cities such as L.A., Denver and Portland shows more than 8 million people nationwide protesting President Trump's strict immigration polices, skyrocketing costs, and the American war with Iran.

Demonstrators also showed up in Trump's backyard in Palm Beach, Florida, to express their anger at what they perceive as 47's authoritarian rule. The Coast Guard was even seen posted up in the area.

At first, things were pretty calm with protesters making their voices heard by holding up anti-Trump signs while calling for him to leave office ... but then it all went downhill after demonstrators clashed with federal agents and counterprotesters in the aforementioned cities.

For example, in Los Angeles, people started rioting outside the Department of Homeland Security at the Edward R Roybal Federal Building, according to Fox News.

Rocks, bottles and cement blocks were reportedly thrown at officers, injuring two cops who required medical treatment. DHS said a couple of people were arrested for assaulting federal agents.

BREAKING 🚨: Protestors have begun launching cement rocks at DHS agents, with DHS agents responding with massive crowd control tactics, to include tear gas on the crowd.



Multiple people injured. pic.twitter.com/p30SB9fZgE @anthonycabassa

Meanwhile, DHS agents were also reportedly attacked by protesters outside L.A.'s Metropolitan Detention Center. Video posted to X captures more of the officers using tear gas to disperse protesters who are seen running while covering their faces from the smoke, after appearing to lob various things at officers. The Los Angeles Police Department said multiple people were arrested for failing to disperse.

Denver also saw its share of violence. Federal agents were caught on video mixing it up with street protesters as both sides threw smoke bombs at each other. In Portland, federal agents were attacked by masked agitators outside an ICE facility spray-painted with the word "Nazis" on the building.

The No Kings protests have dispersed at this time and all traffic closures have been lifted.



We had tens of thousands of people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their first amendment rights, and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests. @NYPDnews