No Kings Protesters Clash with Counterprotesters in Florida, Watch

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No Kings demonstrations have kicked up all over the country Saturday ... and it's led to some feisty arguments between people on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Protests have popped up in major cities like Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles ... and down in West Palm Beach, Florida -- where words were exchanged between protesters and counterprotesters.

In the video, the No Kings demonstrators are peacefully demonstrating on the side of the road -- when they engage in an intense back-and-forth with several men who walk up.

Some of the organizers step in to remind the No Kings protesters to remain peaceful, and the incident doesn't result in fisticuffs ... but it certainly indicates tensions are high.

Later on, another counterprotester is yelling at the No Kings demonstrators ... and specifically responds to one sign criticizing the cost of the war in Iran by saying he bought stock in Lockheed Martin -- so he's fine with the ongoing conflict.

Like we said, again it didn't come to blows ... but there's a full day of protests ahead -- and they've gotten out of hand before.

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Some are embracing the funny side of protesting, too ... with a person in Chicago dressing up as a baby version of President Trump -- and then giving a super serious interview to CNN.