Jamie Kennedy Blasts Anti-ICE Celebs for Preaching From Red Carpet

Jamie Kennedy is calling out anti-ICE celebs -- accusing them of pure hypocrisy for sounding off on red carpets ... all while surrounded by security.

Speaking on Jack Osbourne’s "Trying Not to Die" podcast Tuesday, Jamie admitted ICE’s tactics can seem extreme ... but said it’s even crazier watching celebs cry about authoritarian rule while, in his view, "being authoritarian" themselves.

Jamie doubled down, calling out A-listers at Sundance specifically ... saying if they really believed in the cause, they’d be on the frontlines instead of preaching from luxury film festivals.

He also blasted one unnamed actor in particular, saying their comments annoyed him so much he had a blunt message -- "B*tch, shut the f*** up!"