Jamie Kennedy Boots Hecklers, Lectures Crowd, Then Walks Out

Jamie Kennedy seems to be at wit's end with audiences at his stand-up shows ... because a couple of hecklers made him lose his cool and walk offstage at his most recent gig.

The comedian was performing at Irvine Improv in Southern California on Tuesday night when -- just a few minutes into his set -- he grew frustrated with a pair of women texting and talking in the front row ... and told them to leave.

That's where the video -- obtained by TMZ -- picks up ... and it's pretty awkward. Kennedy gets into it with a couple of other audience members who want him to get back to the jokes, but he says, "This is war" ... and goes on a rant about the creative process.

Ironically, Jamie mentions his career can be wrecked if he goes viral for a bad show ... so he decides it's not worth it to try to win the crowd back and bails.

Kennedy vented on his Instagram story after the Improv fiasco, blaming hecklers for the plight of comedians like him ... who stuff their faces with pie to heal the hurt feelings.

He also claims something is awry in the comedy world right now -- there's just no damn respect.

Jamie's battle with hecklers goes back a little further too ... to Monday night at The Comedy Palace in San Diego. The comedian shared a video from his act in which he addressed another woman who was texting a lot ... especially when he did "an offensive joke."

The crowd seemed to have his back that time though.

