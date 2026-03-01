Inglewood Mayor Says City's Prepared For World Cup, We've Had Taylor Swift Concerts!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The World Cup is the biggest sporting event of 2026 ... but Inglewood's not sweating being one of the host cities -- thanks to names like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

We spoke with Mayor James Butts Jr. this week as the city gears up to welcome soccer fans at SoFi Stadium this June ... with folks from all over the globe expected to travel to the area for games.

Mayor Butts said federal presence will be added to the city's already "robust public safety matrix" ... which already exists thanks to massive names like Swift and Bey having tour stops in the area in years past -- as well as the Super Bowl -- with countless spectators flooding the city for those events.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, Butts said having the World Cup is like hosting several Super Bowls in one month ... which is pretty bonkers to think about.

Butts says the security measures will not include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose actions have sparked unrest throughout the country, including in Los Angeles.



"To my knowledge, ICE is not going to be a part of the federal matrix at this time -- for the World Cup," Mayor Butts said.

Mayor Betts pointed out that ICE-related unrest has been in certain parts of L.A., and Inglewood is not one of them. However, if a protest or disruption occurs, the city knows what to do.

"We always have contingency plans, but fortunately we have not had unrest here, so we're not gonna wish that upon ourselves, but we do have contingency plans for all outcomes," Mayor Butts added.

Overall, Mayor Butts -- who was sworn in as mayor in 2011 -- is looking forward to the World Cup, saying the economic boost and "circulation value of money" will be in the billions!

He also wants visitors to leave with a good impression of Inglewood ... a city where you can get good entertainment, feel safe, and have an overall great experience.

"I want them to continue to view it as they do now -- the sports entertainment capital of the western United States," Mayor Butts said.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mayor Butts also had a message for his city residents planning to rent out their driveways to World Cup fans looking for a better deal and closer spot to SoFi Stadium.