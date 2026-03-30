Man Dressed Like ICE Agent Beat Up At No Kings Protest In Hawaii, On Video

A man dressed like an ICE agent got his butt whooped by a bunch of people at a No Kings protest in Hawaii ... and it's all on video.

The epic beatdown was given out over the weekend in Waikiki ... it all started when one of the protesters threw some liquid on a guy outfitted like an Immigration Enforcement Officer, and things quickly got violent.

Ya gotta see the video ... multiple people take the guy down to the ground and they wail on him with fists and feet ... including one woman who kicks him in the face several times. She also whiffs on one kick and hits a guy in the face who is holding down the agent.

This dude must be tough as nails ... because he's able to stand up, bloody nose and all.

The Honolulu Police Department tells TMZ ... the incident happened Saturday night, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested for second-degree assault. Cops say they are investigating and could not confirm or deny if the man was indeed an ICE agent.