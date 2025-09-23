Elon Musk's Father Accused of Sexually Abusing His Kids

Elon Musk’s father has reportedly been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren, the youngest being just 4 years old.

The allegations against Errol Musk were included in a New York Times investigation, which claims police and court records, personal correspondence, social workers and interviews with family members show he's been accused of inappropriately touching some of the young ones in his life over a period of 30 years.

The earliest accusation dates back to 1993, when his 4-year-old stepdaughter told family he had "touched her at the family house," according to the Times. The report goes on to say a decade later, the stepdaughter claimed she caught Errol sniffing her underwear.

As recently as 2023, the report says a family member and social worker "attempted to intervene after his then 5-year-old son said his father had groped his buttocks."

The NYT article further states Errol was accused by family members of abusing 2 of his daughters and a stepson -- but, importantly, it notes Errol has not been convicted of any crimes, even after 3 separate police investigations into his behavior were opened over the years.

The outlet reports 2 of the inquiries were closed, and the outcome of the 3rd remains unclear.

According to the NYT, several relatives have reached out to Elon over the years for help regarding his father. Elon is the eldest child of Errol and is estranged from him.

The Times references a 2010 letter it says a family member sent to Elon, pleading ... "We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer."

The outlet reports family members received correspondence from an assistant following some of their cries for help, and that Elon has helped his family members financially.

Errol reportedly has at least 9 children and stepchildren and has been married 3 times.

He has denied all the allegations, telling the Times ... "The reports are false and nonsense in the extreme." He also claimed to be aware of only one abuse allegation.