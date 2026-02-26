First Look at Hillary Clinton Testifying in Jeffrey Epstein Probe in Leaked Pic

Here's the first look at Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffrey Epstein ... in a photo that's been leaked from inside the room.

The image -- posted on social media by conservative political commentator and podcaster Benny Johnson -- shows Hillary seated at a table in a blue suit.

Hillary is sitting between a couple people, and there's a huge jug of water and some glasses in front of her.

Johnson says the photo was sent to him by Republican Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert ... and the photograph was discussed outside -- where Bill Clinton's advisor told the press the hearing briefly paused to address the photo leak, which he said is "against chamber rules."

Earlier reports from Hillary's testimony included her opening statement ... when she blasted the House Oversight Committee for, in her opinion, using her to distract from President Trump's relation to the Epstein Files.