Is Bill Clinton's team digging in during his Congressional House Oversight Committee deposition into the former president's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ... or was it the representatives needing a break from asking the tough questions? Either way, today is certainly adding fire to Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

The former POTUS is being deposed in Upstate New York in connection to his relationship with the deceased convicted sex offender ... and, around 12:30 PM ET, a group of aides walked into the building with a fat stack of pizzas.

No one should have to testify about their alleged ties to a pedophile on an empty stomach ... and, it seems the pizzas were a hit, because around 1 PM a person brought out just a few boxes.

Now the real question ... Was it the Democratic members, or the Republicans reps, or Clinton himself who called for the pies? Remember Hillary Clinton said yesterday during her deposition that an unnamed member of the House Oversight Committee asked her about Pizzagate -- which she referred to as "one of the most vile, bogus conspiracy theories."

If you forgot ... Pizzagate is a conspiracy theory that originated during the 2016 presidential campaign which alleged high-ranking Democrats were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of a local shop in D.C. It was debunked by the FBI, but it created another distraction for Hillary during her presidential campaign.